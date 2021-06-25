Tennis player Benjamin Bonzi manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Frederico Ferreira Silva

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 03:30 CEST

Benjamin Bonzi, French, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in two hours and fifty-eight minutes by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 to portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva, number 176 of the ATP. With this triumph, the French tennis player manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Frenchman managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, in the first service he had a 63% effectiveness, he committed 4 double faults and got 70% of the service points. As for the Portuguese player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 65%, he made 5 double faults and got 62% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. A total of 128 players participate in this specific stage. It also takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.