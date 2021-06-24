Tennis player Benjamin Bonzi defeated Daniel Altmaier in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 04:45 CEST

The French Benjamin Bonzi, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and seventeen minutes to Daniel Altmaier, German tennis player, number 168 of the ATP. With this triumph, Bonzi manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The German tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the French player, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Frenchman got 60% on the first serve, did not commit any double fault and scored 67% of the service points, while his rival had 64% on the first serve and a double fault, managing to win 53 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. A total of 128 players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.