Tennis player Barbora Krejcikova qualifies for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/07/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech, number 33 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2 and 6-0 in one hour and nine minutes to the American player Sloane stephens, number 59 of the WTA, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The statistics about the match show that Krejcikova managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 64% first serve, did not commit any double faults, managing to win 72% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she could not break her rival’s serve at any time, she had an 80% first serve, she did not double faults and she managed to win 45% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals the Czech player will face the winner of the match between the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur and the american Cori gauff.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) A total of 238 tennis players participate, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.