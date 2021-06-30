Tennis player Barbora Krejcikova qualifies for the 30th finals of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 04:30 CEST

The Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, number 17 of the WTA and seed number 14, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of the end of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and fourteen minutes to the Danish player Clara Tauson, number 93 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

Tauson was unable to break her rival’s serve at any time, while Krejcikova, for her part, managed it 3 times. In addition, in the first service the Czech had a 56% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 63% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 53% of points to serve.

During the 30th finals, Krejcikova will play against the German Andrea Petkovic, number 130.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a total of 238 tennis players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and those invited. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.