Tennis player Barbora Krejcikova goes to the next round of Wimbledon after winning in the round of 32

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 18:15 CEST

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech, number 17 of the WTA and seed number 14, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the round of 32 of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (1), 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-two minutes to the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, number 56 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

Sevastova managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while the Czech player also managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve Krejcikova had an 81% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and got 62% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 84% ​​effectiveness, 7 double faults and 61% points obtained at service.

The Czech will play in the round of 16 of the competition against the winner of the match between the Australian Ashleigh barty and the czech tennis player Katerina siniakova.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.