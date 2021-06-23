Tennis player Astra Sharma defeated tennis player Kristina Kucova in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On at 22:46 CEST

Astra sharma, Australian, number 127 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty-six minutes by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-4 and 6-3 to the Slovak tennis player Kristina kucova, number 162 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Slovakian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while Sharma, for her part, managed it 8 times. Likewise, the Australian had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 73% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 52 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.