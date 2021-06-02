Tennis player Ashleigh Barty snatches the place of the 30th final from tennis player Bernarda Pera

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 11:46 AM CEST

Ashleigh barty, Australian, number 1 in the WTA and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final in two hours by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 to the American tennis player Bernarda pear, number 70 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

The American managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while Barty, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Australian player had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 61% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 61% effective, 5 double faults and 56% of points obtained at service.

The Australian player will play in the final 30s of the competition against the winner of the match between the Polish Magda Linette and the French tennis player Chloe Paquet.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 players participate in the tournament, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.