Tennis player Ashleigh Barty qualified for the Wimbledon final

07/08/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Australian player Ashleigh barty, No. 1 in the WTA and seed No. 1, met the expectations by winning in the Wimbledon semi-finals by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in an hour and thirty minutes to Angelique kerber, German tennis player, number 28 in the WTA and seed number 25. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the final.

The German tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the Australian did it twice. Likewise, the Australian player had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 55% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won the 61% of service points.

During the final, Barty will face the winner of the match between the Czech Karolina Pliskova and the Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 237 players are seen faces and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the guest players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.