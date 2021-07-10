Tennis player Ashleigh Barty defeated tennis player Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon final

07/10/2021

On at 23:00 CEST

Ashleigh barty, Australian, number 1 in the WTA and seed number 1, fulfilled the expectations by winning in the Wimbledon final by 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 in one hour and fifty-eight minutes to the Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, number 13 of the WTA and seeded number 8. After this result, Barty is the new champion of Wimbledon.

During the game, the Australian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points. As for the Czech, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 70% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 57% of her service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) A total of 237 tennis players participate and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and the invited players. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.