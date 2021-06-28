Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka snatches Monica Niculescu’s place in the thirty-second finals

06/28/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 in the WTA and seeded No. 2, met the expectations by winning in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals by 6-1 and 6-4 in one hour and thirteen minutes to the Romanian player Monica Niculescu, number 191 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Romanian player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Belarusian player managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Belarusian tennis player had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 86% effective, no double faults and 42% of points obtained at service.

The Belarusian tennis player will face off in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match between the American tennis player Danielle lao and the british Katie boulter.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who surpass the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.