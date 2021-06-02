Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, qualified for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 01:30 CEST

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian, number 4 in the WTA and seed number 3, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-nine minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, number 103 of the WTA. After this result, the Belarusian player manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Sasnovich managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while Sabalenka managed it 8 times. In addition, in the first service Sabalenka was 62% effective, committed 5 double faults and got 47% of the service points, while his rival achieved 63% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 37% of points to serve.

Sabalenka will face the Russian tennis player in the round of 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 and seeded number 31, next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.