Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka progresses to the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian, number 4 in the WTA and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 In one hour and forty-nine minutes to the Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina, number 20 of the WTA and seeded number 18. After this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

The Kazakh managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Belarusian player managed it 5 times. Likewise, in the first service Sabalenka had a 62% effectiveness, 2 double faults and obtained 61% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 56% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 54% of the serve points.

In the quarterfinals Sabalenka will face the Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, number 24 and seeded number 21.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on an open-air lawn and a total of 237 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 in London.