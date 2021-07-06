Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka goes to the next round of Wimbledon after winning in the quarterfinals

07/06/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 in the WTA and seeded No. 2, won by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and fourteen minutes to Ons Jabeur, Tunisian tennis player, number 24 in the WTA and seed number 21, in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, Sabalenka will be in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The Tunisian tennis player managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Belarusian player managed it 3 times. In addition, the Belarusian player achieved 60% in the first service, 5 double faults and made 66% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 68% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 58% of points to serve.

The Belarusian player will face off in the semifinals with the Czech player Karolina Pliskova, number 13 and seeded number 8, next Thursday from 2:30 p.m. Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 237 tennis players face each other. The final phase is composed of 128 players among those directly classified, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the guests.