Tennis player Arthur Fery manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Matthew Ebden

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 04:16 CEST

Arthur Fery, British surprised by winning the qualifying round at Wimbledon in three hours by 6-3, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 7-5 to Matthew ebden, Australian tennis player, number 238 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the British tennis player managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, achieved a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and won 64% of the service points. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 61% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.