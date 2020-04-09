The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed this Thursday the cannabis use suspension of the Peruvian tennis player Arklon Huertas del Pino.

04/09/2020 at 19:20

CEST

EFE

The ITF has announced it through a statement where they have stated: “Arklon Huertas del Pino has accepted a provisional voluntary suspension, pending determination of his position“

As stated by the federation, Huertas del Pino gave a urine sample on October 24 when participating in the Lima Challenger, from October 21 to 27. The sample was sent to a laboratory of the World Agency against Doping in Montreal (Canada) for analysis and found cannabis, a substance that is prohibited by WADA.

On December 27, Huertas del Pino was charged with breaking the anti-doping rules set forth in article 2.1 and accepted a voluntary suspension that takes effect from April 8, 2020.

Huertas del Pino’s best ranking was in 2019, when it reached 551 in the world. In double is the current number 337 of the ATP classification.

