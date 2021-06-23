Tennis player Arina Rodionova defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On at 13:46 CEST

Arina rodionova, Australian, number 149 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and two minutes by 6-3 and 6-0 to the italian tennis player Giulia Gatto-Monticone, number 174 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Italian managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, while the Australian player, meanwhile, managed it 7 times. In addition, in the first service Rodionova had a 54% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and got 59% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 67% effectiveness, 4 double faults and 31% points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held where the players with the lowest rankings have to get the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. In her specifically 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.