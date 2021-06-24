Tennis player Antoine Hoang manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Marius Copil

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Antoine hoang, French, number 156 of the ATP, won in two hours and thirty-nine minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5), 4-6 and 7-5 Romanian tennis player Marius copil, number 222 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. Following this result, the winner will be in the next round at Wimbledon.

The Romanian managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the French player also managed it 4 times. In addition, Hoang had a 74% first serve and committed 7 double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 54% effectiveness, committed 9 double faults and won 59% of the points. to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.