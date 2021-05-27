Tennis player Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova wins the Roland-Garros qualifying qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

The Slovak tennis player Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, number 121 of the WTA, won by 2-6, 7-5 and 6-3 in two hours and thirty-three minutes to Vera Zvonareva, Russian tennis player, number 96 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

Zvonareva managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, while Schmiedlova, meanwhile, also did it 5 times. Likewise, the Slovakian player achieved 60% in the first serve, a double fault and scored 59% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 62% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 55% of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. In this specific phase a total of 128 players face. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.