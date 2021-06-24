Tennis player Anna Kalinskaya moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/24/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The Russian player Anna Kalinskaya, number 111 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and thirteen minutes by 7-5, 1-6 and 7-5 to the Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon, number 176 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this triumph, the Russian manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, the Russian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 90% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and got 52% of the service points. As for the Australian player, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, had an 88% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.