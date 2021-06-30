Tennis player Anna Blinkova will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 02:45 CEST

The Russian tennis player Anna Blinkova, number 89 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon 6-2 and 6-2 in an hour and ten minutes to Timea Babos, Hungarian tennis player, number 116 of the WTA. With this result, Blinkova manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Blinkova managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved 57% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and took 67% of the service points. As for the Hungarian tennis player, she never managed to break serve, she was 46% effective, made 4 double faults and managed to win 48% of her serve points.

In the 30th final, the Russian player will face off against the Australian Ashleigh barty, number 1 and seeded number 1.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and the invited players.