Tennis player Ankita Raina manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Arina Rodionova

05/24/2021

CEST

Ankita raina, India, number 182 of the WTA, won by 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4 to Arina rodionova, Australian tennis player, number 169 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that Raina managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved a 69% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 54% of the service points. As for the Australian, she managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times and her effectiveness data is 60%, 10 double faults and 49% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.