Tennis player Angelique Kerber will be in the Wimbledon 30th

06/29/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The German player Angelique kerber, number 28 of the WTA and seed number 25, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of the end of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-five minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Nina stojanovic, Serbian tennis player, number 86 of the WTA. After this result, the German tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Stojanovic managed to break the serve once, while Kerber, meanwhile, managed it 3 times. In addition, the German had a 54% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 74% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 60% effective, 7 double faults and 53 % of points obtained at service.

During the thirtieth final we will have the confrontation of the German and the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player Sara Sorribes Tormo and the Croatian player Ana Konjuh.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players appear. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.