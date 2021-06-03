Tennis player Anett Kontaveit qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, number 31 in the WTA and seeded number 30, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2 and 6-0 in fifty-one minutes to the French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic, number 61 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the tournament.

During the match Kontaveit managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, obtained a 50% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 76% of the service points. As for the French player, she never managed to break the serve, obtained a 54% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win 38% of the service points.

The Estonian tennis player will face off in the round of 32 of the tournament with the winner of the match between the Swedish player Rebecca peterson and the polish Iga Swiatek.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) occurs between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.