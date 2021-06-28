Tennis player Andy Murray manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of Nikoloz Basilashvili

06/28/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Andy Murray, British, number 118 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon in three hours and thirty-seven minutes by 6-4, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-3 to Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgian tennis player, number 28 in the ATP and seed number 24. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Basilashvili managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, while Murray, for his part, did it 8 times. In addition, the Briton achieved a 61% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 62% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 60% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 53% of the service points.

In the 30th finals, Murray will play against the winner of the match between the German tennis player Oscar Otte and the french player Arthur Rinderknech.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, the winners of the phases prior to the championship and those who are invited.