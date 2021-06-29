Tennis player Andrey Rublev removes Federico Delbonis from the thirty-second finals

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Andrey rublev, Russian, number 7 in the ATP and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals in two hours and nineteen minutes by 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and 6-2 to the Argentine player Federico Delbonis, number 47 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The Argentine managed to break the serve 2 times to his opponent, while Rublev managed it 6 times. In addition, the Russian tennis player achieved a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 69% of the service points, while his rival had a 61% first serve and 7 double faults, achieving win 56% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the Russian player will face the winner of the match in which the South African will face Lloyd Harris and the lithuanian tennis player Ricardas Berankis.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and those who are invited.