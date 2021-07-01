Tennis player Andrey Rublev progresses to the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Russian tennis player Andrey rublev, number 7 of the ATP and seed number 5, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and twenty-seven minutes by 6-1, 6-2 and 7-5 to Lloyd Harris, South African tennis player, number 51 in the ATP, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis player gets the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the Russian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he was 70% effective, committed 2 double faults and got 75% of the service points. As for the South African player, he managed to break the serve once, his effectiveness was 71%, he committed 2 double faults and got 56% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the Russian will face the Italian player fabio Fognini, number 31 and seeded number 26, next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in the championship. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among whom they qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and the invited players.