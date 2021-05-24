Tennis player Andrey Kuznetsov goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

The Russian player Andrey Kuznetsov, number 448 of the ATP, surprised by winning in one hour and forty-four minutes by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, number 89 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

The Belarusian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Russian player did so 4 times. Likewise, the Russian player had a 94% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 65% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 82% effective, 7 double faults and 53% points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face off to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, 128 players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.