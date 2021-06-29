Tennis player Andrea Petkovic will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

The german Andrea Petkovic, number 130 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-3 to Jasmine paolini, Italian tennis player, number 88 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The Italian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while Petkovic managed it 6 times. Likewise, the German player had a 70% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 62% of the service points, while her rival’s data is 72% effective, a double fault and 47% points obtained at service.

The German player will play in the 30th finals against the winner of the match in which the Danish will face Clara Tauson and the czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and those who are invited.