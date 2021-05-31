Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova snatches the place of the 30th finals from tennis player Christina McHale

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian, number 32 of the WTA and seed number 31, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 6-4 and 6-0 in an hour and twenty-two minutes to the American Christina McHale, number 95 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Pavlyuchenkova managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 70% effective, committed 4 double faults and achieved 63% of the service points. As for McHale, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, was 61% effective, made 2 double faults and managed to win 43% of his service points.

The Russian will be measured in the final 30s of the competition with the Australian tennis player Ajla tomljanovic, number 76.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) occurs from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among which are classified directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players.