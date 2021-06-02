Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova qualified for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian, number 32 of the WTA and seeded number 31, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and thirty-three minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to Ajla tomljanovic, Australian tennis player, number 76 in the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The Australian player managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Russian player, for her part, did it on 5 occasions. In addition, Pavlyuchenkova had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and got 61% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 55%, made 6 double faults and achieved 47 % of service points.

The Russian will be measured in the round of 32 of the competition with the winner of the match between the Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and those who are invited.