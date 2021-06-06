Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, qualified for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian, number 32 in the WTA and seed number 31, won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in two hours and twelve minutes 5-7, 6-3 and 6-2 to Victoria Azarenka, Belarusian tennis player, number 16 in the WTA and seeded number 15. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

Azarenka managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Russian tennis player managed it 8 times. Likewise, the Russian had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 54% of the service points, while her opponent’s effectiveness was 62%, made 5 double faults and got the 48% of service points.

In the quarterfinals the Russian tennis player will face the winner of the match between the American player Serena Williams and the kazaja Elena Rybakina.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who pass the previous phases of the championship and the invited players.