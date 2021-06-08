Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova manages to qualify for the semifinals at the expense of tennis player Elena Rybakina

06/08/2021

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian, number 32 in the WTA and seed number 31, won in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals by 6 (2) -7 (7), 6-2 and 9-7 in two hours and thirty-three minutes to Elena Rybakina, Kazakh tennis player, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 21. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

Rybakina managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Russian player, for her part, did it 6 times. Likewise, Pavlyuchenkova had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 52%, made 6 double faults and got 59 % of service points.

In the semifinals Pavlyuchenkova will face the Slovenian tennis player Tamara zidansek, number 85.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem. It takes place on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.