Tennis player Anastasia Gasanova beat Valeria Savinykh in the qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 07:01 CEST

The Russian tennis player Anastasia gasanova, number 170 of the WTA, won in one hour and twenty-eight minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Valeria Savinykh, Russian tennis player, number 196 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Russian managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve she was 77% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 63% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break the serve once and her effectiveness data is 67%, 3 double faults and 55% of points obtained at the service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.