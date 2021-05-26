Tennis player Ana Konjuh gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Ana Konjuh, number 144 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 7-5 in an hour and forty minutes to the Hungarian Timea Babos, number 111 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this triumph, Konjuh manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The Hungarian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Croatian player managed it 4 times. In addition, the Croatian was 82% effective in the first serve, committed 8 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while her rival achieved 70% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 56% of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. A total of 128 tennis players participate in this specific phase. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.