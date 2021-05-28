Tennis player Ana Konjuh gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/28/2021

On at 13:16 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Ana Konjuh, number 144 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and fifty minutes by 7 (7) -6 (1) and 6-4 to Rebecca Sramkova, Slovak tennis player, number 192 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The Slovakian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Croatian, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, Konjuh got 45% on the first serve, committed 7 double faults and scored 51% of the service points, while his rival achieved 42% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 46% of serve points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. During this part of the competition, in particular, 239 players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 111 finalists among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.