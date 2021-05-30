Tennis player Ana Bogdan manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto

05/30/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

Ana Bogdan, Romanian, number 102 of the WTA, won in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italian tennis player, number 113 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The data collected about the match shows that Bogdan managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 73% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 67% of the service points. As for the Italian, she never managed to break serve, she was 65% effective, double-faulted and managed to win 53% of service points.

In the thirty-second finals the Romanian tennis player will play against the winner of the match in which the Romanian will face Patricia maria tig and the japanese player Naomi osaka.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to win the rounds prior to the championship and those invited.