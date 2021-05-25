Tennis player Altug Celikbilek manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Tatsuma Ito

05/25/2021

Altug Celikbilek, Turkish, number 238 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5 to Tatsuma Ito, Japanese tennis player, number 221 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Turkish tennis player managed to break the serve 6 times to his opponent, obtained 69% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points. As for the Japanese, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times and his effectiveness data is 66%, 7 double faults and 54% of points obtained on service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay.