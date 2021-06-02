Tennis player Aljaz Bedene qualifies for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

The Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene, number 56 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2 in three hours and thirty-two minutes to the French tennis player Adrian mannarino, number 36 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Slovenian tennis player managed to break the serve 5 times to his opponent, got 46% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 69% of the service points. As for the French player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, had a 50% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place in which Bedene and the winner of the match between the Argentine tennis player will be measured Diego schwartzman Y Yen-Hsun Lu.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 in パ リ.