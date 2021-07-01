Tennis player Aljaz Bedene manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka

07/01/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenian, number 64 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to the Japanese player Yoshihito nishioka, number 58 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The Japanese tennis player could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while Bedene did it 7 times. Likewise, the Slovenian achieved a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 71%, he did not do any double fault. and achieved 45% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Bedene will face the winner of the match in which the Italian will face Matteo berrettini and the dutch player Botic Van De Zandschulp.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and a total of 238 players participate in it and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.