Tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru defeats Yafan Wang in qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru, number 444 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-1 to Yafan Wang, Chinese tennis player, number 119 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

During the game, Dulgheru managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he was 93% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 71% of the service points. As for the Chinese player, she managed to break serve on one occasion, her effectiveness was 95%, she made 4 double faults and achieved 48% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest ranking face off to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the contestants. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.