Tennis player Alexander Zverev wins place in the round of 16 at the expense of tennis player Laslo Djere

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 05:00 CEST

Alexander Zverev, German, number 6 of the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and eight minutes to the Serbian tennis player Laslo djere, number 55 of the ATP, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The Serbian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Zverev, for his part, did it 7 times. In addition, the German achieved 71% in the first service, 4 double faults and 70% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 58% effectiveness, 6 double faults and 51% of points obtained at service.

During the round of 16 the German player will face the Japanese Kei nishikori, number 49, next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited.