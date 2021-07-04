Tennis player Alexander Zverev qualifies for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 18:15 CEST

Alexander Zverev, German, number 6 of the ATP and seed number 4, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-4, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in two hours and forty-three minutes to the American player Taylor fritz, number 40 of the ATP and seeded number 31. After this result, the tennis player will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The American player managed to break serve on one occasion, while Zverev did it on 3 occasions. Likewise, in the first service the German tennis player had a 69% effectiveness, 9 double faults and got 80% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 65% effectiveness, 8 double faults and 65 % of points obtained when serving.

In the round of 16, the German will play against the Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 19 and seeded number 16.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.