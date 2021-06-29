Tennis player Alexander Zverev qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The German player Alexander Zverev, number 6 of the ATP and seed number 4, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1 to Tallon griekspoor, Dutch tennis player, number 124 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Wimbledon 30th finals.

The data collected about the match show that the German tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, scored 73% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 68% of the service points. As for the Dutchman, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, his effectiveness was 70%, he committed 4 double faults and achieved 52% of the service points.

In the 30th final, the German will face the winner of the match between the American tennis player Tennys Sandgren and the Slovak player Norbert Gombos.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.