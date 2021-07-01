Tennis player Alexander Bublik will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 10:30 CEST

Alexander Bublik, Kazakh, number 38 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to the Kazakh tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin, number 105 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Kazakh managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he was 52% effective, committed 5 double faults and achieved 77% of the service points. As for the Kazakh player, he never managed to break serve, obtained 59% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

During the 30th final, Bublik will face the Bulgarian player Grigor dimitrov, number 21 and seeded number 18.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.