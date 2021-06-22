Tennis player Alex Molcan passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On at 19:16 CEST

Slovak Alex Molcan, number 180 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in two hours and five minutes by 2-6, 7-5 and 8-6 the American tennis player Ernesto escobedo, number 184 of the ATP. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, Molcan managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 82% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 62% of the service points. As for the American, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had an 81% first serve, double faulted and managed to win 61% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.), a qualification phase is previously carried out where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. A total of 128 tennis players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.