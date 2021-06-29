Tennis player Alex Bolt manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Filip Krajinovic

06/29/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

Australian tennis player Alex Bolt, number 149 of the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon in two hours and nine minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5), 6-4 and 7-5 to Filip Krajinovic, Serbian tennis player, number 44 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The statistics of the match indicate that Bolt managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 63% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 62% of his service points.

During the thirty-second finals the Australian player will play against the winner of the match in which the French player will face Lucas Pouille and the british Cameron norrie.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.