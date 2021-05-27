Tennis player Alessandro Giannessi manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Tallon Griekspoor

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

The Italian player Alessandro Giannessi, number 159 of the ATP, won by 7-5 and 7-5 to the dutch player Tallon griekspoor, number 131 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the Italian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 67% of the service points. As for the Dutchman, he managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, obtained a 63% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 58% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.