Tennis player Aleksandra Krunic manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Liudmila Samsonova

05/25/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Aleksandra krunic, Serbia, number 212 of the WTA, won in one hour and forty-seven minutes by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2 to Liudmila Samsonova, Russian tennis player, number 106 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Serbian managed to break her rival’s serve 9 times, obtained 81% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 49% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, her effectiveness was 66%, she committed 2 double faults and achieved 44% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.