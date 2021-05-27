Tennis player Aleksandar Vukic manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Viktor Troicki

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Aleksandar Vukic, Australian, number 208 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-seven minutes by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4 Serbian Viktor Troicki, number 205 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Australian managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 64% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 69% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice and his effectiveness data is 61%, a double fault and 66% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.