Tennis player Aleksandar Vukic beats tennis player Frederico Ferreira Silva in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

The Australian player Aleksandar Vukic, number 208 of the ATP, won by 6-3 and 6-1 to the portuguese player Frederico Ferreira Silva, number 168 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, Vukic manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The Portuguese tennis player could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while the Australian, for his part, did it 4 times. Likewise, the Australian had a 67% first serve and did not commit any double faults, managing to win 81% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 71% effectiveness, did not double faults and managed to win 51 % of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. 128 tennis players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.